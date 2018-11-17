Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Published 7:12 PM, November 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Christian Bautista and communications executive Kat Ramnani tied the knot on Saturday, November 17 in a picturesque wedding in Bali.

The intimate ceremony was attended by the couple's family and friends, including Christian's fellow singers Erik Santos and Sam Concepcion, as well as Christian Mark Jacobs and Cesca Litton.

For the ceremony, Kat wore a cream lace serpentina gown by designer Inbal Dror, while Christian wore a suit with a deep green coat by Francis Libiran.

According to ABS-CBN, the ceremony is the first of two that the couple are planning to hold. They are also planning a ceremony in the Philippines.

Here are some scenes from their big day:

The couple also held a welcome dinner for their guests on Friday, November 16. The dinner paid tribute to Kat's Indian heritage.

The couple started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. – Rappler.com