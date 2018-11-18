The '90s sensation will perform at New Frontier Theater on Sunday, November 18

Published 8:32 AM, November 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kids of the late '90s and 2000s, brace yourselves. Teen sensation Aaron Carter is finally in Manila to perform for Manila-based fans on Sunday, November 18.

Aaron, who first rose to fame when he was barely a tween in the late 90s, will perform at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City. Local rising stars Jayda Avanzado and Claudia Barretto will be his special guests.

