'Why is he hiding? Flight is an admission of guilt,' Kris Aquino's lawyers say of her former business partner Nicko Falcis

Published 9:12 AM, November 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The lawyers of Kris Aquino early Sunday, November 18, denied allegations that their client had threatened the life of former business partner and talent manager Nicko Falcis.

In a statement issued by Divina Law and posted on Kris Aquino's official Instagram page, the law firm said it was "surprising" that lawyer Jesus Falcis was making statements on behalf of his older brother. It was Jesus who claimed his brother fled the country for fear of his life and that Kris herself allegedly made that threat.

"He has not submitted any counter-affidavit until now. There is no warrant for his arrest. Why is he hiding? Flight is an admission of guilt. Ms Kris Aquino is not capable of having someone killed," said the law firm.

Kris filed criminal complaints against Nicko for supposedly charging over P1 million to a corporate card for his own expenses without Kris’ consent. The complaints were filed mid-October before city prosecutors of 7 different Metro Manila cities.

Jesus had earlier insisted the allegations against his brother are "baseless and totally ridiculous."

The case, which Kris had earlier announced on social media sans details, has since become fodder for news and speculation since Nicko's name was made public by virtue of the criminal complaint.

Again responding to allegations she had threatened Nicko's life, Divina Law said: "That is why she filed cases in the proper forum. Because she believes in the legal process. She will still be filling other cases. But we will not discuss the cases in media. These cases are best resolved in the prosecutor’s office and in the courts."

"We tried to reach out to amicable settle these cases. It was Mr Nicardo Falcis Jr, his relatives, and his lawyers who were unreasonable, unwilling, and insincere," the firm added.

The post on Kris' Instagram was a video that first showed the Divina Law statement followed by snippets of text conversations between themselves and the lawyer of Nicko Falcis.

Kris noted in her caption that her lawyers told her specifically to turn off the comments section of the post to avoid accusations that she was trying to sway public opinion.

The actress said she'll be going to the Quezon City Hall of Justice on Monday, November 19, presumably to formally file charges before the city prosecutor. – Rappler.com