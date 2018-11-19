What's your take on the issue?

Published 1:02 PM, November 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – That Cardo Dalisay, lead of the long-running FPJ's Ang Probinsyano, is in trouble with high-ranking public officials and powerful people is nothing new – it's literally the premise of ABS-CBN show.

But as of late, the trouble has spilled onto real-life: the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Interior Department have recently criticized the show for its supposed unfair portayal of policemen and public officials in its current storyline. (READ: DILG to sue 'Ang Probinsyano' if plot is not changed)

The series currently portrays the PNP chief as a scalawag who works with the Vice President-turned-President to take over the government. Cardo Dalisay, played by Coco Martin, is now a member of a rebel group. He was a cop when the series began. (READ: DILG chief wants 'Ang Probinsyano' plot changed to favor PNP)

How did personalities from the entertainment industry, the security sector, and politics react? Here are some we've spotted:

Vice Ganda

Comedian and host Vice Ganda saw no problem with the portrayal of cops in Ang Probinsyano.

According to ABS-CBN News, he said: “Napaka-influential kasi talaga at kinakapitan ng mga tao – may mga taong maapektuhan at kakabahan dahil ang lakas ng Ang Probinsyano."

(The show is very influential and people really follow it. Of course, there will be people who will be affected and nervous due to Ang Probinsyano's strong influence.)

Vice also said that the show remains a work of fiction, and that it never claimed that their depiction of cops was true to life.

“Palabas lamang ito at may disclaimer naman lagi na hindi ito nagre-represent sa kung ano mang ahensya ng gobyerno. Ito'y palabas lamang, istorya – kathang-isip." (It is just a TV show and there's always a disclaimer that this doesn't represent any government agency. It's just a show, and the story is fiction.)

Jasmine Curtis-Smith

Jasmine-Curtis Smith criticized the PNP's orders on reshaping the plot of Ang Probinsyano, tweeting, "First was 'Goyo' and a politician. Now it's a TV series and the PNP. Authorities want TV and film to show 'better' things about them. Hah."

First was Goyo and a politician. Now it's a TV series and the PNP. Authorities want tv and film to show "better" things about them...... Hah https://t.co/wvIgrWq2rK — Jasmine (@jascurtissmith) November 15, 2018

Kip Oebanda

Liway director Kip Oebanda also took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the issue, even listing down anomalies cops have been involved in or accused of in the past.

PNP

-Runs over protesters

-Beats up an old lady protesting

-Rapes a teenagers and policewoman

-Kidnaps, kills Korean and flushes his remains down a toilet

-Kills a mayor is in prison

-Calls kids killed in EJK "collateral damage"

etc

So, obviously kasalanan ng Ang Probinsyano. — Kip Oebanda (@kipoebanda) November 17, 2018

Hey PNP, Ang Probinsyano is not ruining your image, you are. If your image was clean, people will see this as purely fictional. Stop blaming media. Para kayong AFP e. — Kip Oebanda (@kipoebanda) November 15, 2018

DILG is trying to force Ang Probinsyano make the police look good. Koya, ang title ng show "Ang Probinsyano" hindi "Ang Propaganda."



You know what's ruining your image? Censorship. — Kip Oebanda (@kipoebanda) November 16, 2018

Coco Martin

Cardo Dalisay himself, Coco Martin, took to Instagram to remind the public that his show is purely a work of fiction.

In his post, he said, "Ang mga pangalan, karakter, at mga insidente sa programang ito ay kathang-isip lamang at hindi nagpapakita ng mga totoong tao, organisasyon, lugar or kaganapan. Anumang pagkakahalintulad sa totoong buhay at di sinasadya.” (The names, characters, and incidents seen in this program are works of fiction and don't show real people, organizations, places or events. Any similarities to real life are not done on purpose.)

Senator Grace Poe

According to ABS-CBN News, Grace Poe also reacted to the issue. The senator is the daughter of the late Fernando Poe Jr. who starred in the original 1997 Ang Probinsyano, which the show is based on.

"We are grateful because the series not only honors his (FPJ's) legacy in the industry, but also offers to the Filipino televiewers quality entertainment that espouses the values of family, respect for elders, courage and patriotism. It is fictional, of course, and carved out of the creative minds of the people behind the production. The story emanates from the source material, with bits of twists. There are antagonists in the story, which did not only include the police, but many others," she said.

"Pwede nating sabihin na bato-bato sa langit, tamaan ay wag magalit. (We can say that whoever throws stones to the heavens and are hit by them must not get mad.) How the people view the police is based on the actions of the real police they see on the streets, and not on the acting of fictional cops they watch on screen."

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson

Former PNP chief Senator Lacson sided with police, saying that it is “unfair” to negatively portray them in the show.

In a press briefing he said, “Maraming nanonood tapos ganun ‘yung makikita mong pag-portray sa PNP. I think, to say the least, it’s unfair to the PNP na i-portray nang ganun kasi hindi naman ganun.” (So many people watch the show and then you see how they portray the PNP. I think it's unfair to the PNP to be portrayed that way because that's not how things really are).

FPJ's Ang Probinsyano first aired in September 2015 and is currently the longest-running teleserye still active on air. (READ: What you need to know about 'FPJ's Ang Probinsyano') —Rappler.com