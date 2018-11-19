Get ready to go 'BAAM' and 'BBoom BBoom' once again

MANILA, Philippines – If you still can't enough of the girls behind "BBoom BBoom" and "BAAM," you're just in luck because K-pop group Momoland will be coming back to the Philippines in 2019.

The official social media accounts of the Araneta Center in Quezon City made the announcement on Monday, November 19.

"New show alert! Momoland Fanmeeting in Manila on January 25 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum," the popular event venue announced on social media.

More details will be posted in the coming days, it noted.

The viral K-pop group was last in Manila in August 2018. Access to their engagements in the Philippines, however, was limited. (IN PHOTOS: Momoland press conference in Manila) – Rappler.com