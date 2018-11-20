This is her first baby with husband Sean Fariñas. Karel also has two children from a previous relationship.

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Karel Marquez confirmed she's expecting her third child.

In an Instagram post on November 17, Karel said she and her husband, businessman Sean Fariñas, are expecting their first baby together.



Karel also has two children from a previous relationship.

"I am holding my baby bump now, and I know I will 'show' even sooner than ever because they say your skin/muscles are more relaxed especially on the third pregnancy so yes, expect to see me big, LOL! We aren't the type to hide something that means so much to us, even if there are lots of risks, they say," she wrote.

"We are happy to make you part of this journey, wherever it will take us. We are just thankful to God that we have this moment, now. I mean how can you not be happy seeing a normal-looking baby inside you with an amazing heartbeat! Thank You, God! This is us, we are pregnant and soon we will be 5!"



In 2017, Karel opened up about suffering a miscarriage, weeks after she announced she and Sean were expecting what would have been their first child at that time.



Karel, daughter of actress Pinky Marquez, married Sean back in 2016. – Rappler.com