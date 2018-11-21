Teejay Cruz battled cancer for 6 months

Published 10:23 PM, November 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Teejay Cruz, son of actor Tirso Cruz III and Lyn Ynchausti, died on Wednesday, November 21, after battling cancer. He was 37.



News of his death was confirmed by his brother Bodie Cruz.

“Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” (Psalm 23:6) The battle with cancer for the past 6 months was tough, but it was also a time we got to experience God’s love and faithfulness in abundance as a family. I am so grateful to the Lord for your life that was filled with passion, boldness and love. You desired nothing but to serve God and to glorify Him through dancing. Now, you will be able to do it free from sickness and pain, and in front of our Creator Himself – and you get to worship Him there forever. I love you, Kuya. Thank you to everyone who stood with us in prayer. Today, Kuya TJ has received the miracle of healing that we have believed God for. He is faithful."



In an earlier post, talent manager Lolit Solis also confirmed the death of Teejay.

View this post on Instagram Na-sad naman ako sa news sa anak nila Tirso Cruz III at Lyn na si TJ, Salve. Sabi ni Dolor, lymphatic cancer daw at kanina lang daw madaling araw bumigay ang panganay nila. Nakaka-sad talaga na iyon anak mo mauna sa iyo na kunin ni God. Ang bait-bait pa naman ng mga anak nila Tirso, sina Bodjie at Janine. Si TJ hindi pumasok ng showbiz. At in fairness ha, pag naghahanap kami ng tulong sa ospital siya ang nilalapitan namin. Tulad nila Tirso at Lyn ang mga anak nila, very friendly at magalang. Sana ma-overcome nila ang sadness na ito. We pray that God will welcome TJ, sana forever his memories, his happy ones will always be remembered. We pray for you TJ. We pray for Tirso and Lyn, for the Cruz family, we honor your sadness, we will always be praying for you. #lolitkulit #instatalk #71naako A post shared by LolitSolisOfficial (@akosilolitsolis) on Nov 20, 2018 at 8:52pm PST

Aside from Bodie and Teejay, Tirso and Lyn also have a daughter, Djanin.

Teejay was part of the show Ang TV in the '90s. He then founded an organization called Spike for Hope, a volleyball tournament that raises funds for children with severe illnesses. – Rappler.com