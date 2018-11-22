Maymay wears Furne One's creations during the show

Published 10:33 AM, November 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Young actress Maymay Entrata graced the catwalk of the Arab Fashion Week on Wednesday, November 21 as she led models wearing Filipino designer Furne One's creations.

Maymay, winner of Pinoy Big Brother Lucky 7, earlier said that she was invited to the casting and had always wanted to be a model. News of her appearance on the show was confirmed after her handler from Star Magic, Love Capulong, shared a photo of the letter confirming her participation. (READ: It’s official: Maymay Entrata to walk in Arab Fashion Week 2018)

Furne One is one of the many Filipino fashion designers that made it big in the Middle East, alongside Michael Cinco and Ezra Santos.

His creations have been worn by the likes of Katy Perry, Beyonce, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Anne Curtis, Maymay Entrata, Pia Wurtzbach, and Sarah Geronimo to name a few. – Rappler.com