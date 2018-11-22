The statement comes after Coco Martin and producers of the show meet with officials of the PNP and DILG

Published 1:31 PM, November 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After a dialogie with the team behind FPJ's Ang Probinsyano, the Department of Interior and Local Goverment (DILG) and the Philippine National Police said they will continue to support the show.

In a joint statement by the DILG and ABS-CBN, the DILG said that along with the PNP, they "will continue to support FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano as it continues to inspire Filipinos with the valuable lesson that in the end, good will always triumph over evil."



ABS-CBN, meanwhile, said that they will continue "to portray Cardo Dalisay as a police officer with integrity, who is dedicated to serve and protect the people." (RECAP: Cardo Dalisay's adventures in 'Ang Probinsyano')

View this post on Instagram JOINT PRESS STATEMENT OF DILG AND ABS-CBN ON "FPJ'S ANG PROBINSYANO" ABS-CBN and the Department of Interior and Local Government met yesterday (Nov. 21) in Camp Crame and resolved the issues related to the program “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.” It was a fruitful dialogue wherein both parties were thankful for the chance to express their views directly to each other. Read more: http://abscbnpr.com/joint-press-statement-of-the-dilg-and-abs-cbn-on-fpjs-ang-probinsyano/ A post shared by ABS-CBN PR (@abscbnpr) on Nov 21, 2018 at 5:33pm PST

Actor Coco Martin, who plays Cardo Dalisay, said in an interview that the dialogue went well and they were able to explain their side.

View this post on Instagram “Sa lahat ng paguusap namin, nagka-ayos. Nagkapaliwanagan ng bawat punto.” - @mr.cocomartin #FPJsAngProbinsyano #Abscbn #Cocomartin #B617 A post shared by Coco Martin PH (@cocomartin_ph) on Nov 21, 2018 at 2:34am PST

The show was called out by Interior secretary Eduardo Año who said the program was portaying police in a negative light. They said they were considering suing the program if the plot was not changed. (READ: DILG to meet 'Ang Probinsyano' producers for 'honest discussion')

The Concerned Artists of the Philippines (CAP) criticized the PNP and DILG for trying to dictate the show's plot, saying it was "tantamount to censorship and suppression of creative freedom." – Rappler.com

