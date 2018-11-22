Arrow is the first child of Tricia and boyfriend Duane Santos

Published 4:54 PM, November 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Model, TV host, and blogger Tricia Centenera welcomed her daughter Arabella "Arrow" Centenera Santos on Thursday, November 22.

Tricia posted the first photo of Arrow on Instagram. This is her first child with boyfriend Duane Santos.

"Thank you Jesus for this beautiful, bundle of joy! She's a cutie pie. Hello, Arabella 'Arrow' Centenera Santos."

In July, Tricia announced that she was pregnant with her first child. Prior to her relationship with Duane, she was married to dancer Gab Valenciano. They separated in 2016. – Rappler.com