The son of Tirso Cruz III led a good life

Published 3:11 PM, November 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine showbiz was shocked and saddened by the death of Teejay Cruz, son of actor Tirso Cruz III and Lyn Ynchausti, after a battle with lymphatic cancer. He was 37. (READ: Tirso Cruz III's son Teejay dies)

Teejay founded the Spike for Hope Foundation, which organizes volleyball tournaments and raises funds for children with severe illnesses. He led a wonderful life and was a loving son and brother to his family.

Brief showbiz career

Teejay was introduced to showbiz in the '90's show Ang TV. He also did a few movies such as Eskapo and Rollerboys before leaving showbiz in 2003.

Check Teejay's appearance on the Ang TV opening at 0:14:

Charity work

After his father Tirso had a cancer scare and because of the work he had been doing at St. Luke's Medical Center, Teejay decided to form Spike for Hope with his friend Abi Arcangel.

Spike for Hope is a volleyball tournament and tied up itself with the Make-A-Wish Philippines to help out kids with severe illnesses by granting their wishes.

Dotting son

A day after news of his death, his mom Lyn posted a message about how Teejay said he was always proud to be his mom's son.

"I remember you telling me, 'di ako nahihiya Ma na tawaging Mama’s Boy (I'm not embarrassed to be called a Mama's Boy), I am proud to be a Mama’s Boy!” Oh my dearest TJ, I am proud of you my dearest son! My first born son! You have a very good heart! A strong man! A warrior! The Lord blessed me with you! Pinahiram ka ni Lord sa akin (God lent you to me) for 37 years, and I thank God for that. I am blessed! You are now dancing in heaven for the Lord! You fought a good fight anak!

"I will miss you so much! I will miss our talks, yung tawanan natin, yung paghati natin sa food, yung pagdaan mo sa room namin ni Papa mo before you leave the house and pag-uwi mo, yung kumakanta tayong dalawa while you were in the hospital praising and worshiping God, our morning and evening prayer time...so many things na nami-miss ko about you...so many beautiful memories and I will cherish them for the rest of my life! You will always be in my heart! I love you my son! Mama loves you Mama’s Boy! I love you TJ!"

(I will miss our talks, our laughter, the times when we share food, when you would drop by oue room before you leave the house and when you get home. When you and I would sing while you were in the hopsital praising and worshiping God.)

Lyn also shared a video of her and Teejay taken this year. Last October, they also celebrated his 37th birthday.

His sister Djanin wrote meanwhile wrote: "I love you, Kuya. "

Teejay Cruz lived a life of happiness with family, friends, and service to those in need. Teejay's remains lie at the Manila Memorial Park in Paranaque City. – Rappler.com