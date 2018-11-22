Lawyer Jesus Falcis, brother of Kris' erstwhile business partner Nicko Falcis, is sued for 9 counts of cyber libel

Published 7:17 PM, November 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino on Thursday, November 22, filed cyber libel charges against lawyer Jesus Falcis III for allegedly making "malicious and defamatory statements" against her.

In a statement issued by Divina Law and posted on Kris' Instagram account, lawyer Ricky dela Cruz said 9 counts of cyber libel were filed against Falcis before the Department of Justice.

"[Kris] opted to respond to the malicious accusations hurled against her through the legal process, because she believes that this is the right thing to do. She has full faith in the Philippine justice system. She knows that we are all equal in the eyes of the law," said Dela Cruz.

Falcis is the brother of Nicko Falcis, Kris' former talent manager and business partner whom she also sued for allegedly misusing a company credit card for his personal needs, among others. It was Jesus who claimed Nicko left the country because Kris threatened to kill his older brother.

"[Kris] respects our prosecutors and she now leaves it to them to start the legal process. We believe that Ms Kris Aquino will get justice because truth is on her side," said Dela Cruz. – Rappler.com