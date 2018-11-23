Lima passed away after battling stage 4 adrenal cancer for a year

Published 9:38 PM, November 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — LFO singer Devin Lima passed away on Wednesday, November 22 (Thursday, November 23 in the Philippines), at the age of 41. He had been battling stage 4 adrenal cancer since 2017.

“Devin, as the world knows him, was an extraordinary talent, a doting father to his six children, and a loving partner to their mother. He was a beloved son and brother and a friend to so many. On behalf of the LFO family, thank you for the tremendous outpouring of love from friends, family, fans, media, and those in the music industry," fellow LFO member Brad Fischetti said in a statement.

Aside from Brad Fischetti, the group had a third member, Rich Cronin, who passed away due to leukemia in September 2010.

On October 2017, it was announced by Fischetti that Lima had been diagnosed with cancer, as reported by CNN. Cronin, on the other hand, found out he had cancer three years after the trio broke off in 2002.

The 90's trio is known for their hit bops, "Summer Girls," "Girl on TV", and "Every Other Time." They produced two studio albums, LFO and Life is Good, during their musical career. Brad and Devin reunited in 2017, releasing their first single in 15 years called "Perfect 10." —Rappler.com

