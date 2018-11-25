Tirso, wife Lyn, and Teejay's cousins lead the dance of praise

Published 1:50 PM, November 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tirso Cruz III and family led a dance of praise on Saturday, November 24 in memory of his son Teejay, who died on November 21 after battling cancer. (READ: Mama's boy, charity work: The life of Teejay Cruz)

In the 4-part video posted by Tirso's daughter Djanin, the actor together with Rodjun Cruz, one of Teejay's cousins, led the dance number. The Cruz clan is known for their talent in music and dance.

In the caption, Djanin wrote: "Every Praise Dance Number for Kuya TJ."

Rodjun on Instagram recalled how good of a dancer Teejay was when he was alive. "You can now dance with the Angels in heaven," part of Rodjun's post said.

"Every praise dance number for T.J! We love you!Forever in our hearts."

Teejay's remains will be cremated Sunday afternoon, November 25. – Rappler.com