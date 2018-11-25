'I'm [an] ate na!' Zia announces

Published 8:21 PM, November 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's a boy for celebrity couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera. The couple announced the gender of their second child in a video posted on Sunday, November 25.



The video, which was taken during the Color Run last November 18, showed snippets of the couple's vacation abroad with their daughter Zia, the Color Run and a part of Zia's birthday celebration. (READ: Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes expecting second child)

Asked what was her wish, Zia said: "baby brother."

The ending showed Marian, Dingdong, and Zia running towards the finish line as blue powder popped out.

In the last part of the video, Zia can be heard " I'm [an] ate na!' (I'm a big sister).

Marian is expected to give birth to their son early 2019. – Rappler.com