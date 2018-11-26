There's no shortage of talent in their family

Published 9:31 AM, November 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Neither dry cough nor dysmenorrhea could get in the way of Janella Salvador performing on stage for the first time with her father, Juan Miguel Salvador.

The father and daughter duo lit up the Strumms Makati stage on November 22 as they performed a 12-minute long medley of Queen songs.

Janella herself posted clips of the performance on Instagram over the weekend, writing: "[Check] sing with my papa on stage for the first time ever. Surreal. No dry cough or dysmenorrhea can stop me (so please forgive my shaky voice)! Enjoy our little Queen tribute!"

Janella is the daughter of Juan Miguel Salvador and Jenine Desiderio. Her parents split up when she was young. Janella, according to a 2015 PEP interview, only saw her dad perform for the first time in 2015, when she and her mom sneaked into Strumms Makati to watch him.



Over 3 years later, the two reunited in the same bar – and what a reunion it was. Thankfully, footage of the whole performance was also uploaded on YouTube.

The tandem was beyond adorable – Juan Miguel repeatedly encourages a sometimes shy Janella to hit higher notes while Janella makes it a point to wait for her dad's cue, as he was both singing and playing the piano.

Juan Miguel Salvador is the founding member, singer, and keyboardist of Rage Band, which was popular in the '80s. He is now part of Authority, a band he also founded. – Rappler.com