Daniel Freedom Prats is the couple's second child

Published 7:55 PM, November 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Isabel Oli and John Prats welcomed their son Daniel Freedom Prats on Monday, November 26.



Isabel posted one of the first photos of Freedom on Instagram.

"Your papa [John Prats], achi [Feather Prats], and I prayed. And you came true. We love you babe [Freedom Prats]."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabel Oli-Prats 蘇 心 心 (@isabeloliprats) on Nov 26, 2018 at 2:36am PST

John, meanwhile, posted a photo of Freedom's feet with the caption: "So...this is Freedom. Thank you Lord God."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Paulo Q. Prats (@johnprats) on Nov 25, 2018 at 8:40pm PST

Freedom is the couple's second child. Their daughter Feather was born in 2016.

Isabel and John got married in 2015. – Rappler.com