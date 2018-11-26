LOOK: Isabel Oli, John Prats welcome baby boy
MANILA, Philippines – Isabel Oli and John Prats welcomed their son Daniel Freedom Prats on Monday, November 26.
Isabel posted one of the first photos of Freedom on Instagram.
"Your papa [John Prats], achi [Feather Prats], and I prayed. And you came true. We love you babe [Freedom Prats]."
John, meanwhile, posted a photo of Freedom's feet with the caption: "So...this is Freedom. Thank you Lord God."
Freedom is the couple's second child. Their daughter Feather was born in 2016.
Isabel and John got married in 2015. – Rappler.com