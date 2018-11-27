Want to catch Momoland live – and for free? It's time to plan a trip to Ilocos Sur.

Published 4:33 PM, November 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ahead of a scheduled fan meeting in 2019, K-pop girl group Momoland reportedly will be paying a visit to the Philippines for a free concert in Ilocos Sur.

"Boom-boom! Heto na ang pinakamasayang panahon ng taon! Pasko na. At nandito sila, naging posible na ang pangarap nating makita at mapanood sa personal," Ilocos Sur Governor Ryan Singson said in an Instagram post.

(Here comes the happiest time of the year! It's Christmas. And they'll be there – your dream to watch them live is now possible.)

"BBoom BBoom" is one of Momoland's singles.

"Sabayan natin silang umawit at sumayaw. Ito'y espesyal na mapapanood natin para sa pagsalubong ng kapaskuhan. Maligayang Pasko sa inyong lahat," he added. (Let's sing and dance with them. It's a special performance to greet the Christmas season. Merry Christmas to you all.)

According to the poster shared by the governor, the concert is happening on December 9, 6 pm, at the Tamag Grounds in Vigan City. The concert appears to be presented by the Ilocos Sur provincial government.

The girl group has been to the Philippines before, albeit for one media engagement and a private function. – Rappler.com