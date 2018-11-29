Sharon Cuneta and Richard Gomez reunites, plus a different partner for Kathryn Bernardo

Published 8:00 PM, November 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Star Cinema's latest offering, Three Words to Forever, takes on family issues as Rick and Cristy (Richard Gomez and Sharon Cuneta) iron out their marital woes.

Adding to that is the engagement of their daughter Tin (Kathryn Bernardo) and the upcoming wedding anniversary of Cristy's parents. (READ: The cast of 'Three Words to Forever' on the importance of marriage)

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina as a part of Star Cinema's 25th anniversary offerings, here's 5 important things to know about the film:

1. Reunions four times over. The movie isn't just reunion for Sharon and Richard. Richard, currently mayor of Ormoc, had worked with Kathryn in She's Dating That Gangster. Kathryn and co-star Joross Gamboa have also worked together in La Luna Sangre.

Sharon also reunites with Dear Heart onscreen mom Liza Lorena.

2. Kathryn pairs up with someone new. For the first time, Kathryn is paired up someone who isn't reel and real-life boyfriend Daniel Padilla. In the movie, she is paired with model-actor Tommy Esguerra, known for his stint in Pinoy Big Brother.

Asked how she adjusted, Kathryn said in a mix of English and Filipino: "Of course, [it was] a big, big adjustment for me and I won't say it was easy. Because for 6 or 7 years, I was always with DJ (Daniel's nickname)."

She also said that she initially worries were when they were shooting out-of-town. Kathryn said she's grateful for Daniel's support. He even talked to Tommy to assure him everything was okay.

3. The beauty of Ormoc, Leyte. For the movie, Star Cinema and director Cathy Garcia-Molina made the decision to shoot the movie in Ormoc, Leyte, where Richard is based. His duties as mayor were a consideration, of course.

Richard said he was very happy to have showcased Ormoc.

"It's my pride to have these people there, to host them and to show the whole country, yung ganda ng siyudad na inaayos namin ngayon (the city we're fixing now). It's something wonderful for people to see this movie and to see Lake Danao, Kalanggaman Island. It is just beautiful," he said.

Leyte was one of the provinces hit badly by super typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) in 2013.

4. Another big break for Tommy Esguerra. During the press conference, Tommy got emotional and said he didn't know if he could live up to expectations since he hasn't really starred in a lot of films. He is, however, grateful from Sharon's words of encouragement.

"Tita Sharon is one of the kindest people I've ever met. She's very funny. She treated me like a son. She's really amazing."

Tommy has done a movie with ex-girlfriend Miho Nashida.

5. Sharon and Richard's friendship through the years. Although it's been years since they parted, Sharon and Richard said they are grateful to have remained good friends.

"What I appreciate about Sharon is the friendship that we have. I appreciate the fact that the times we talk with each other, she communicates with me, she can talk to me. And it's not easy that she's able to talk to me about many things. I think we've matured when it comes to our level of friendship," Richard said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Sharon echoed Richard's sentiments, saying that when she was going through difficult moments, it was Richard who she would call.

Three Words to Forever is showing in cinemas. – Rappler.com