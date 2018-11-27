The South Korean heartthrob has announced his 2019 Asia Tour, with Manila being one of his 9 stops

Published 6:24 PM, November 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — Attention, Park Bo Gum fans! The popular South Korean film and TV actor has announced that he's going on a 2019 Asia Tour starting January 26.

According to his entertainment company Blossom Entertainment, Park Bo Gum will first be visiting Seoul on January 26, and then Japan on February 3, Bangkok on February 16, and Hong Kong on March 16.

The other stops of his Asia Tour include Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The dates of those stops have yet to be released. —Rappler.com