Fans all over the world pay tribute to Spongebob creator Stephen Hillenburg

Published 3:30 PM, November 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Spongebob Squarepants was all over the internet on Wednesday, November 28. But instead of the usual funny memes, fans have been tweeting non-stop about the passing of its creator, Stephen Hillenburg.

Fans all over the world were shaken when news broke that Stephen Hillenburg died from ALS at the age of 57. Hillenburg brought joy to millions of kids and adults with his hilarious and unique characters from under the sea that brought optimism and imagination to viewers.

Fans payed tribute to Hillburg and took to social media as they remembered their favorite episodes of the hit cartoon.

RIP #StephenHillenburg – thanks for one of the greatest Christmas specials ever. pic.twitter.com/dSPEn7PDsJ — ya boi spongebob (@CavemanReacts) November 28, 2018

I'm in my 30s and I still find many Spongebob's episodes entertaining. My fave is when Squidward is attacked by a seabear in the Camping episode.



Thank you, Stephen Hillenburg. pic.twitter.com/G7CvSyVrDF — aan (@aan__) November 28, 2018

Band Geeks permanently influenced my expectation of what a live show should be like. And made me learn what "ibuprofen" meant. RIP Stephen Hillenburg. pic.twitter.com/gwgNEhxSl2 — car seat headrest (@carseatheadrest) November 28, 2018

Meanhwhile, some artists who grew up watching the cartoon paid tribute to their fellow artist, by crafting their own Spongebob artwork.

Here are some of the skteches posted online:

thank you for my childhood, Stephen HIllenburg. pic.twitter.com/EHAu15huhW — Chelsea Beck (@beck2thefuture) November 27, 2018

thank you for a wonderful childhood Stephen Hillenburg pic.twitter.com/p1PRwnHW8h — (@cerealkidman) November 27, 2018

I couldn't help but tear up a bit while drawing this. Stephen Hillenburg was always such an inspiration to me. I've loved SpongeBob for as long as I can remember, and I always will. I hope the show can continue strongly and touch hearts for generations to come. Rest easy, Stephen pic.twitter.com/YLmWrkSYoV — LJ (@LephemStar91) November 28, 2018

I would talk in SpongeBob quotes to make friends back when I was 9. Fast forward almost 20 years later. I still quote SpongeBob to this day. RIP Stephen #Hillenburg The jokes were a huge influence to me. pic.twitter.com/Ms4NSykagU — Fantastic Professor Bees (@ProfessorBees) November 27, 2018

Rest in peace, Stephen Hillenburg. Thank you for everything pic.twitter.com/zpyIzoMLAF — VWD @vaporwavedash) November 27, 2018

The first episode of Spongebob was released on May 1, 1999. There are over 250 humorous episodes to date. – Jaira Krishelle Balboa/Rappler.com

Jaira Krishelle Balboa is Rappler intern. She is a 4th year B.A. Journalism student at the Polythecnic University of the Philippines.