Lee's cause of death is listed heart and respiratory failure

Published 4:34 PM, November 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Marvel creator Stan Lee's died of heart and respiratory failure, according to the death death certificate obtained by TMZ. (READ: 'Excelsior': Stars pay tribute to Stan Lee)

The certificate also showed he was cremated and that the ashes were given to his daughter.

Lee, 95, died on November 12 after suffering many illnesses for years.

Aside from creating the Marvel characters many know today, he is also remembered by younger fans for his cameo appearances in movies such as Spider Man, The Avengers, and Deathpool. – Rappler.com