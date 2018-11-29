The musical also took home the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor awards

Published 9:13 PM, November 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rachelle Ann Go won Best Actress in a New Production of a Musical in the 2018 BroaddwayWorld UK awards for her role as Eliza Schuyler in Hamilton the Musical.



Rachelle expressed her gratitude over the award. "Thank you everyone!!" she tweeted.

Thank you so much to everyone who voted for us in the #BWWAwards. Congratulations to @GilesTerera and @gorachelleann for Best Actor / Best Actress, @ThePennycooke for Best Supporting Actor and for voting #HamiltonLDN as Best New Production of a Musical. pic.twitter.com/5ToXi4pTTn — Hamilton West End (@HamiltonWestEnd) November 28, 2018

Aside from Rachelle's win, Hamilton also scored a Best Actor award for Giles Terera and Best Supporting Actor for Jason Pennycooke.

Prior Hamilton, Rachelle was part of Les Miserables and Miss Saigon. – Rappler.com