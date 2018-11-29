Rachelle Ann Go wins Best Actress in 2018 BroadwayWorld UK Awards
MANILA, Philippines – Rachelle Ann Go won Best Actress in a New Production of a Musical in the 2018 BroaddwayWorld UK awards for her role as Eliza Schuyler in Hamilton the Musical.
Best Actress in a New Production of a Musical is @gorachelleann for @HamiltonWestEnd! #BWWAwards pic.twitter.com/CngvRlxxId— BroadwayWorld UK (@BroadwayWorldUK) November 28, 2018
Rachelle expressed her gratitude over the award. "Thank you everyone!!" she tweeted.
Thank you everyone!!! thank you @BroadwayWorldUK https://t.co/FW1QM3Q4EP— Rachelle Ann Go (@gorachelleann) November 28, 2018
Aside from Rachelle's win, Hamilton also scored a Best Actor award for Giles Terera and Best Supporting Actor for Jason Pennycooke.
Thank you so much to everyone who voted for us in the #BWWAwards. Congratulations to @GilesTerera and @gorachelleann for Best Actor / Best Actress, @ThePennycooke for Best Supporting Actor and for voting #HamiltonLDN as Best New Production of a Musical. pic.twitter.com/5ToXi4pTTn— Hamilton West End (@HamiltonWestEnd) November 28, 2018
Prior Hamilton, Rachelle was part of Les Miserables and Miss Saigon. – Rappler.com