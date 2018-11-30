'The Man. The Music. The Show' heads to Europe starting May 13, 2019

Published 10:37 AM, November 30, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Riding the tide of success from his smash hit musical movie The Greatest Showman, actor Hugh Jackman announced Thursday, November 29 he would be embarking on a world tour.

The Tony-award-winning actor said the tour, entitled The Man. The Music. The Show, would kick off next year, featuring numbers from The Greatest Showman and Les Miserables, and other songs from Broadway and film.

There will be 12 dates across Europe, starting in Hamburg, Germany on May 13, with additional shows in Switzerland, France and Britain.

There will also be 22 shows across the United States including in Texas, Illinois, Michigan, Florida and California.

Despite lukewarm reviews, The Greatest Showman has defied all expectations since opening in theatres a year ago, breaking box office records and topping music charts

The soundtrack has sold more than any other in the United States this year, according to Nielsen Music.

The feel-good movie is based on the life of famed show businessman PT Barnum, played by Jackman. –Rappler.com