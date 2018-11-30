The pop princess is hailed this year's Best Pilipino Artist by the New York-based awards body

Published 11:24 AM, November 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — Pop princess Sarah Geronimo was awarded Best Pilipino Artist and Most Popular BAMA 2018 Artist trophies at this year's Big Apple Music Awards (BAMA).

The announcement was made on Thursday, November 29 (Friday, November 30 in the Philippines) through an Instagram post.

The post also indicates that the trophies were already sent over to Sarah in the Philippines.

The Big Apple Music Awards (BAMA) is a New York-based awards foundation that recognizes top names in the music industry around the world yearly. —Rappler.com