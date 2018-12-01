The two universities' celebrity alumni had no chill either

MANILA, Philippines — Battle of Katipunan or... battle of the wits?

Both the Ateneo and University of Philippines (UP) communities are hyped up this weekend – after all, their men's basketball teams are facing off in the finals of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP). It's the Blue Eagle's nth finals appearance and the Fighting Maroons' first in over 32 years. (READ: Heartbreak rejected: U.P. makes dream come to life)

Of course, local personalities and celebrities who call the blue and white or the maroon and green stepped up the past few days, trading barbs, witticisms, and even the occassional #feels post as the two teams slug it out at the Mall of Asia Arena on December 1.

Here's a few posts that caught our eye:

A very emotional Gretchen Fullido shared a video of her shedding tears of joy while on the set of TV Patrol. Fullido is all too familiar with the ups and downs and UP's Men's Basketball Team – she was UAAP courtside reporter for the team for three seasons.

UP wins! We’re crying on the set of @TVPatrol! Happy ka rin ba Kabayan? #UPFight pic.twitter.com/A3DhR38PHt — Gretchen Fullido (@gretsfullido) November 28, 2018

A cheering Kim Atienza, who was also on the TV Patrol set, shared the ecstatic recording of the exact moment UP won the game. Atienza is also an alumnus of UP.

Over on the Kapuso side of Quezon City, Atom Araullo showed his support at work but in a subtler way, breaking out his maroon tie for the university that did him proud.

Breaking out the maroon tie for our team! You make us proud! #UPFight! pic.twitter.com/hAjt1EAtqy — Atom Araullo (@atomaraullo) November 28, 2018

Another UP alum, Ramon Bautista, was so thrilled about the upcoming #BattleOfKatipunan that he enthusiastically crowdsourced tickets for the finals from his followers.

Lupet ng laban!!! Pabile ng ticket sa finals!!!! #UPFIGHT — Ramon Bautista (@ramonbautista) November 28, 2018

Ebe Dancel couldn't contain his uncontrollable excitement over the win, which was clear in his Tweet's "cursing" disclaimer.

I cant believe it. First time ko magmura sa twitter pero siyeeeeeet #UPFIGHT — Ebe Dancel (@ebedancel) November 28, 2018

However, he followed up with a more emotional tweet, declaring his love for his university. Ebe earned his undergrad from UP Diliman and also studied in Los Baños during his high school years.

Nakakaiyak. Ang tagal nating inantay to, mahal kong UP. Thank you, Maroons. What a season. — Ebe Dancel (@ebedancel) November 28, 2018

Ateneo alum Rica Peralejo, made a far off, very random bet with herself that whichever school wins would be where she'd take her master's degree.

Atenean Bianca Gonzalez also reacted to the nail-biting game with humor, acknowledging her investment into the game, even though she was from neither university. Bianca happens to be married to a former Blue Eagle, one-time team captain JC Intal.

Yung hindi ka from either school pero grabe yung tension mo — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) November 28, 2018

See you at the finals, UP!!!!!



One big fight!!!!#TheBattleOfKatipunan — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) November 28, 2018

Model and recent Ateneo graduate Kelsey Merritt was also in the zone, all the way from New York. The Victorias Secret Fashion Show model ranted about how she never witnessed a bonfire victory during her 4 years in Loyola Heights.

Bonfires are usually held at the end of the semester to celebrate Ateneo's UAAP wins.

Sa 4 na taon ko sa Ateneo di sila nanalo sa Finals ok masakit di ko naexperience yung bonfire lol — Kelsey Merritt (@kelsmerritt) November 30, 2018

She also showed support for her school, inserting an ending curse word for extra impact.

Former Ateneo volleyball star Gretchen Ho also gave her sincere congratulations to UP, but also laughing at the reality of the "friendly" trashtalking the #BattleOfKatipunan may bring.

She even added a bit of hugot to her reaction, wondering how it must feel to wait a long 32 years just to see your forever love succeed.

Saklap nung pinagantay ka ng buhay ng 32 years para sa forever mo #DontMe #HuwagSaLoveLife https://t.co/BVQxSrETQq — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) November 29, 2018

