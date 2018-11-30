A series of online videos featuring Pinoy artists and celebs encourages the youth to cast their ballots in 2019

Published 6:46 PM, November 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Have you been spotting black-and-white clips of various Pinoy artists, celebrities, actors, and musicians on your social media feeds?

This video series, launched by Art Forces of the Philippines, features a string of local personalities all coming together to relay a powerful message to the country: to get out and vote.

Artists such as Agot Isidro, Bencab, Bituin Escalante, Jim Paredes, Mich Dulce, Quark Henares, Jaime Fabregas, and many others have all taken to social media to share their wishes and hopes for our nation and their personal beliefs.

The videos end with a personal promise to vote at the upcoming 2019 elections.

Agot Isidro

Quark Henares

So change has come. Though for many of us it wasn’t the change we were hoping for.But the beauty of being in a democracy (for the time being) is that we can keep on trying, ‘til things get even a little bit better. Vote this May, and tell us what’s important to you. #ArtForcesPH pic.twitter.com/YiUt4pJioG — Quark Henares (@quarkhenares) November 30, 2018

Bituin Escalante

Jim Paredes

To be silent is to be an enabler. Speak out. Make your own video. Vote on May 2019. #ArtForcesPH pic.twitter.com/hCoF0fuVls — Jim (@Jimparedes) November 30, 2018

Bencab

Mich Dulce

We can help change the narrative by voting for the right candidates. What are the changes you want in our government and our country? Let’s demand for it. #ArtForcesPH pic.twitter.com/oWjCvoCNL7 — Mich Dulce (@michdulce) November 30, 2018

Jaime Fábregas

Yan Yuzon

Minco Fabregas

Bodjie Pascua

Hazel Orencio

Lav Diaz

Marco Morales

Bart Guingona

Daphne Ceniza Kuok

Will you exercise right to vote in 2019? —Rappler.com