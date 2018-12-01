Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and other celebrities can't get enough of the video, too!

Published 6:17 PM, December 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Fans and even celebrities are raving about the release of Ariana Grande's newest music video for "thank u, next" on social media. (READ: LOOK: All the pop culture references and celeb cameos in Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next' video)

The 5-minute video did some of the best chick flick classics justice, such as Mean Girls, Bring It On, Legally Blonde, and 13 Going on 30, and the films' original stars as well as the video's surprise celebrities are definitely here for it.

Check out these celebrities' reactions to Ariana's latest gem.

Reese Witherspoon from Legally Blonde

Jennifer Garner from 13 Going On 30

Mark Ruffalo from 13 Going on 30

Having some Razzles (it’s a candy AND a gum) in your honor, @ArianaGrande! #thankunext https://t.co/5QA1pNtbiO — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 30, 2018

Mean Girls

You can definitely sit with us...this is like, a really huge deal. — Mean Girls (@MeanGirls) November 30, 2018

Gabrielle Union from Bring It On



Why yes, I am an East Compton Clover! Are we meeting today @ArianaGrande I'll bring the punch https://t.co/4aeValUtx2 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 21, 2018

Kris Jenner

Matt Bennett

I've practiced brushing my teeth every morning and night for 27 years in preparation for this moment.

Thank you for the opportunity @ArianaGrande ! The videos a smash! https://t.co/11xQBcMIPQ — Matt As Well Swim Bennett (@MattBennett) November 30, 2018

Troye Sivan

pic of me hiding in the bathroom from my BULLY @ArianaGrande. thank u, next pic.twitter.com/EC9RRpATMx — troye (@troyesivan) November 30, 2018

Miranda Sings

my reaction to thank u, next on youtube now. https://t.co/Ewv7MkeWFt pic.twitter.com/WBq6zX3q2a — Miranda Sings (@MirandaSings) November 30, 2018

Jonathan Bennett

She nailed it, and she doesn’t even go here. @ArianaGrande https://t.co/GHIUVKpz5u — Jonathan Bennett (@JonathanBennett) November 27, 2018

Elizabeth Gillies

I bruised my thighs horribly from doing this slap. I didn’t realize the girls were hitting their boots. Smart. https://t.co/VenmscqBBv — Elizabeth Gillies (@LizGillies) December 1, 2018

Any other celebrity reactions you've seen on your feeds so far? – Rappler.com