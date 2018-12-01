The indie musical drama is recognized by film festivals in Germany and India

Published 7:03 PM, December 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Critically-acclaimed indie musical drama Respeto starring Filipino hip-hop artist Abra recently took home two prestigious international film festival awards.

The film, directed by Treb Monteras II, bagged the Jury Best Film award in the Youth Days category of the 31st Exground Filmfest in Wiesbaden, Germany, as well as a cash prize of 2,500 euros.

"The Philippine film Respeto has convinced the youth jury in many ways. It introduces us to the frightening conditions of a country where people can be shot by the police on the street on the mere suspicion of having committed a crime," the official 31st Exground Filmfest website said.

The second win is from the International Film Festival of India, where Monteras received the Centenary Award for the Best Debut Film of a Director.

The #IFFI2018 Centenary Award for the Best Debut Film of a director is won by Alberto Monteras II for his film 'Respeto' pic.twitter.com/cPvft3zBoX — IFFI 2018 (@IFFIGoa) November 28, 2018

"When I was making this, I was worried that the international audience would not be able to relate to its theme," Monteras told Inquirer on Tuesday, November 27.

"I'm so happy they were able to relate. To me, an award is just a bonus. I'm just happy that other countries appreciate our film."

Respeto tells the story of a rising young rapper, played by Abra, who is guided by an aging poet and martial law veteran, played by Dido de la Paz, amid a life surrounded by poverty and crime.

The film also garnered local recognition from this year's Cinemalaya film festival, bagging the titles of Best Film, Best Supporting Actor, Best Sound, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, and Audience Choice Awards. – Rappler.com