The couple planned two ceremonies – a traditional Indian wedding and a Christian service officiated by Nick's father

MANILA, Philippines – International movie star and Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra wed American singer Nick Jonas on Saturday, December 1, over 4 months after they first announced their engagement.

According to People, the two made it official in a Western wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India. No less than Nick's father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr, officiated the ceremony.

They will wed again, this time under Hindu rights, on Sunday, December 2.

Priyanka, 36, reportedly wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown for their first wedding ceremony. Twenty-six-year-old Nick also wore Ralph Lauren – fitting, considering Ralph Lauren had invited the pair to attend the 2017 Met Gala together, not knowing there was something already kind of brewing between them, according to a Vogue profile.

Priyanka and Nick's family and entourage reportedly also wore Ralph Lauren.

The two had earlier shared pictures from the mehendi ceremony, which they noted is an "important part for the girl in an Indian wedding."

"One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so, so amazing," was how both Priyanka and Nick began the caption for separate posts on their respective Instagram accounts.

"Once again, we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed," they both said.

