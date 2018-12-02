A holiday special is also coming out mid-December!

MANILA, Philippines – If you've been itching to find out what's next for Sabrina Spellman, her aunts Hilda and Zelda, and even Harvey, you're in for some good news.

Part 2 of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will debut on April 5, 2019, the streaming giant announced on Sunday, December 2.

In the first look video, we get a sneak peak at an edgier and darker (literally, sartorially, at least) Sabrina as she continues to navigate both the mortal and witch worlds.

A holiday special entitled "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale" will also launch on December 14, Netflix said.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a darker take on Sabrina's coming of age. Described as "tonally in the vein of Rosemary's Baby and The Exorcist," the Netflix original follows Sabrina as she figures out the life of a half-witch, half-mortal – all while evil forces threaten her, her family, and Greendale. – Rappler.com