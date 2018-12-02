Erich directs Marco Maurer's music video 'Won't Let You Go'

MANILA, Philippines – Erich Gonzales has added director to her growing list of credentials.

In an Instagram post on Friday, November 30, the actress shared a snippet of a music video featuring herself and Marco Maurer. In the caption, she is listed as the director, using her full name Erika Chryselle Gonzales Gancayco.

Marco also shared the same video snippet on his Instagram account. Marco is the brother of Thai actor Mario Maurer, who starred with Erich in the movie Suddenly It's Magic in 2012.

A released date for the video has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com