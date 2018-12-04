Congratulations to the happy couple!

Published 9:27 AM, December 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino radio DJ and sportscaster Boom Gonzalez wed Singapore-based host and actress Carla Dunareanu in Singapore on Saturday, December 1.

"Can't wait to laugh our way into old age," Carla wrote in the caption of a photo of the couple.

I married my best friend. @oneclickwonders @makeupentouragebrides #caboom #ocwweddings

Boom is best known in the Philippines for hosting sports shows and serving as commentator during telecasts of University Athletics Association of the Philippines (UAAP) games.

Carla, meanwhile, is known in the Philippines for her role in the musical TV series The Kitchen Musical. She later worked in Manila as a radio DJ for Magic 89.9, where Boom is also a radio DJ. Carla has also starred in several Manila runs of popular musicals, as well as locally-produced movies. – Rappler.com