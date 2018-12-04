Ely Buendia says the band isn't getting back together for the UAAP finals, much to fans' dismay

Published 7:17 PM, December 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — Huwag mo nang itanong, because Ely Buendia has (unfortunately) confirmed that he will not be performing with his former Eraserheads bandmates for Game 2 of the UAAP finals between Ateneo and University of the Philippines (UP).

Fans hoping for a band reunion ever since former bandmate Raimund Marasigan posted a video on Twitter on Monday, December 3 with Marcus Adoro and Buddy Zabala jamming to their hit song "Minsan." The caption read: "praktis before game 2," which many took as a reference to Game 2 of the men's basketball finals between UP and Ateneo.

praktis before game 2 pic.twitter.com/wq8mapAQY8 — Raymund Marasigan (@raymsmercygun) December 3, 2018

The camera then pans to an unidentified blonde man who The Philippine Star and others said could be the former Eraserheads lead vocalist and guitarist himself. Ely has been recently sporting a blonde 'do, thus the hopeful excitement of many.

The four came together as the Eraserheads during their years in UP Diliman.

Ely, however, had to leave disappointed fans with no smile.

Whoever that blond guy in the video is, it’s not me. Sorry, Philstar. I wish both UAAP teams the best of luck, though. https://t.co/PTrhbSIzko — Ely Buendia (@elybuendia9001) December 4, 2018

“Whoever that blond guy in the video is, it’s not me. Sorry, Philstar. I wish both UAAP teams the best of luck, though,” Buendia said in his Tweet.

The blond guy looks like Vice Ganda from the back, tbh. Possible collab with the other three perhaps? — Ely Buendia (@elybuendia9001) December 4, 2018

Laugh trip lang the way the guy taking the video makes pahagip-hagip the blond guy. Making paasa the fans. — Ely Buendia (@elybuendia9001) December 4, 2018

Further speculation also stemmed from Adoro’s Instagram post, which showed him suggesting the idea of the band coming together again for the UAAP finals halftime performance.

He then quickly cleared the air, saying that his post was merely for comedic purposes, and not an official statement from the band.

His post reads, "Disclaimer: (This is not an official statement. Originally a FB post. Patawa lang. Relax it's just a ig post)." —Rappler.com