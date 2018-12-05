Jessy says she sought professional help for her bouts of depression in the past

Published 10:14 AM, December 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jessy Mendiola said she almost gave up on her showbiz career because of incessant criticism and online bashing that hounded her in past years.

Jessy, who stars with Jericho Rosales in the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival movie The Girl in the Orange Dress, made the statement in an interview with ABS-CBN on Tuesday, December 4.

She said she would have seriously considered taking another career path had it not been for her role in the upcoming film, where she plays the character of Anna.

"It's been a wonderful experience playing Anna. And she's very close to my heart kasi dumating siya sa panahon na ready na ako na talikuran ang showbiz (because it came at the time when I was ready to turn my back on showbiz). So thank you po sa pagbalik ng passion na iyon (for reviving that passion)," she said.

Jessy said she began to feel that showbiz was not right for her as many people criticized her non-stop in the past two years. She also said that she has been consulting boyfriend, TV host Luis Manzano on how to handle all the criticism online.

"Kasi sa sobrang negativity sa buhay mo, gusto mo na lang talikuran lahat, pero he’s very supportive sa lahat ng decision ko. Noong sinabi ko na gusto ko na mag-give up, sabi niya, 'Sige bumalik ka sa gusto mong gawin, susuportahan kita.' Ganoon, part na din siya ng nagiging decision ko sa buhay," she said.



(Because of all the negativity in your life, you just want to turn your back on everything, but he's very supportive in all of my decisions. When I told him I wanted to give up, he told me, 'Okay, go back to what you want to do. I'll support you.' It's like that, he's also part of my life decisions.)

Jessy said that she considered going back to school, until she was offered the role of Anna.

"Pero iba rin si God. 'Pag feeling mo na walang wala na, biglang may darating na ganitong malaki na blessing (But God has other plans. When you feel that there's nothing left, that's when a big blessing comes)," she said.

Bouts of depression

In a separate interview with Pep, Jessy admitted going through bouts of depression.

"I had to go to a doctor for that," she said. "Nangyari talaga sa akin. Magkakaroon ako ng (It really happened to me. I'll have a) blog about it and I really want to spread awareness that depression is not a joke."

She also said that there was a time she almost ended her life.

"Yes... I have professional help. Ang advice ko sa mga dumadaan sa depression, huwag kayo matakot, mahiya humingi ng tulong. Kasi [ang] buhay importante iyan. And sana, sa mga taong nagbabash or kahit 'yung nega, kahit hindi sa aming mga artista kung sa kapwa mong tao, mag-ingat sa mga sinasabi natin. Kasi hindi mo alam kung gaano kalaki 'yung effect doon sa buhay ng isang tao," she said.

(My advice to those going through depression is to not be afraid and embarrassed to seek help. Because life is important. And I hope those who criticize, bash people, not just to us actors but other people in particular, be careful of what you say. Because you don't know how much it can affect the life of a person.) – Rappler.com