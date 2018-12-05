Meet the couple's daughter Isabella

MANILA, Philippines – GMA 7 actress Rich Asuncion and husband rugby player Benj Mudie welcomed their daughter Isabella on Monday, December 3.

On Instagram, Rich wrote: "Isabella Brie Mudie. Born 12/3/18. Completing the #mudsquad"

Benj meanwhile wrote of his wife: "Proud of this woman, truly blessed with all she has given me in our time together."

In another post, Benj shared thoughts about the two women in his life now.

"Between these two girls are my end, and my beginning. My everything, my completeness . . Welcome to the world, Isabella Brie Mudie. Born 9:09pm, December 3, 2018. 8.4lbs, 54cm long. And a head full of thick black hair just like her papa was born with. As always, Nothing fancy, just love."

Rich married Benj in a simple wedding ceremony in Hong Kong last May 28. – Rappler.com