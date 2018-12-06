Local celebs take part in The Red Whistle's #XXXWAD campaign in honor of the 30th anniversary of World AIDS Day
Published 9:00 AM, December 06, 2018
CATRIONA FOR #XXXWAD. Miss Universe candidate Catriona Gray participates in The Red Whistle's campaign against HIV and AIDS. Photo courtesy of The Red Whistle PH
MANILA, Philippines – December 1, 2018 marks the 30th anniversary of World AIDS Day, and local celebrities and influential personalities have come together to join individuals and organizations "help kiss AIDS goodbye."
The Red Whistle, a non-profit organization that aims to help fight HIV and AIDS, partnered yet again with Project Headshot Clinic to create a digital campaign called #XXXWAD. The XXX is a reference to the 30 years since World AIDS Day started.
"The intersections also symbolize our partnerships and the need for us to come together to act effectively in our fights to end AIDS," reads a release from the project.
Local celebs such as Catriona Gray, Arci Munoz, Daiana Menezes, Jules Aquino, Sam YG, and Yasmien Kurdi had their headshots taken for the project.
ARCI MUNOZ. Photo courtesy of The Red Whistle PH
DAIANA MENEZES. Photo courtesy of The Red Whistle PH
JULES AQUINO. Photo courtesy of The Red Whistle PH
SAM YG. Photo courtesy of The Red Whistle PH
YASMIEN KURDI. Photo courtesy of The Red Whistle PH
LOURD RAMOS. Photo courtesy of The Red Whistle PH
ANGEL JONES.Photo courtesy of The Red Whistle PH
ANGELIA ONG. Photo courtesy of The Red Whistle PH
JC SANTOS. Photo courtesy of The Red Whistle PH
JONALYN VIRAY. Photo courtesy of The Red Whistle PH
MICHELLE GOMEZ. Photo courtesy of The Red Whistle PH
PAUL SALAS. Photo courtesy of The Red Whistle PH
JAY GONZAGA. Photo courtesy of The Red Whistle PH
DIONNE MONSANTO. Photo courtesy of The Red Whistle PH
