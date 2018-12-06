Local celebs take part in The Red Whistle's #XXXWAD campaign in honor of the 30th anniversary of World AIDS Day

Published 9:00 AM, December 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – December 1, 2018 marks the 30th anniversary of World AIDS Day, and local celebrities and influential personalities have come together to join individuals and organizations "help kiss AIDS goodbye."

The Red Whistle, a non-profit organization that aims to help fight HIV and AIDS, partnered yet again with Project Headshot Clinic to create a digital campaign called #XXXWAD. The XXX is a reference to the 30 years since World AIDS Day started.

"The intersections also symbolize our partnerships and the need for us to come together to act effectively in our fights to end AIDS," reads a release from the project.

Local celebs such as Catriona Gray, Arci Munoz, Daiana Menezes, Jules Aquino, Sam YG, and Yasmien Kurdi had their headshots taken for the project.

Check out the #XXXWAD photo series here:

– Rappler.com