Which trending topics and Pinoy celebs dominated the Philippine Twitterverse this year?

Published 7:30 AM, December 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The year is ending, and the votes are in. Can anyone guess what the most talked about topic of the Philippine Twitterverse was for this year? You probably guessed it – yes, it was the Pinoy entertainment industry who reigned this 2018.

But let’s get into the specifics – which trending topics, hashtags, and local celebs dominated the platform this 2018?

Here are the most talked-about hashtags, celebs, and topics of Philippine showbiz on Twitter for 2018, based on data from the social network site itself:

1. #MORPinoyBiga10

Radio station My Only Radio 101.9 For Life, in support of OPM, asked fans to send song requests to be played on air using the hashtag.

2. #ABSCBNBall2018

No surprise here. The first ever ABS-CBN Ball 2018 on September 29 blew Twitter up as fans awaited their favorite celebrities' looks of the night.

3. #MaineMendoza

Maine was apparently one of the most talked-about local female celebs on Twitter this year.

4. #PushAwardsMayWards

This year’s Kapamilya Push Awards 2018 had MayWard fans voting so the favored Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber love team could win.

5. #ALDUBWithBroadwayBoys

ALDUB fans still haven't tired! In July, the pair performed a musical number from musical Grease during noontime show, Eat Bulaga.

6. #TheHowsOfUs

One of the top love teams of this generation is couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, whose blockbuster movie of a young couple’s relationship were all what Kathniel fans could rave about on Twitter.

7. #FavPinoyNewbieLoisa

Ex-Pinoy Big Brother housemate Loisa Andalio took home the Kids Choice Awards’ #FavPinoyNewbie award, thanks to her fans and followers' undying support.

8. #PushAwardsDonKiss

Another love team many were vying for a Push Awards win was DonKiss, Donny Pangilinan and Kisses Delavin's ship name.

9. #LaLunaTheFinalBattle

As the Kathniel fantasy series’ came to its final close, fans were eager to express their gratitude and support for the show and their favorite love team.

10. #KISSESConfidentlyYours

Many took to Twitter to congratulate Kisses Delavin on her first solo concert on February 24, 2018.

As for the most tweeted about general hashtags in the Philippines, here are the top 10:

#BTS #EXO #MORPinoyBiga10 #ABSCBNBall2018 #MaineMendoza #PushAwardsMayWards #Mayward #DyisIsItManila #ALDUBWithBroadwayBoys #TheHowsOfUs

Who, on the other hand, were the most Tweeted about Filipino celebrities this year?

Maine Mendoza ( @mainedcm) Maymay Entrata ( @maymayentrata07) Kisses Delavin ( @KissesDelavin_) Alden Richards ( @aldenrichards02) Edward Barbers ( @Barber_Edward_) Donny Pangilinan ( @donnypangilinan) Loisa Andalio ( @iamAndalioLoisa) Kath Bernardo ( @bernardoKath) Maris Racal ( @MissMarisRacal) Daniel Padilla ( @imdanielpadilla)

Did you Tweet about any of these trending hashtags and topics this year? – Rappler.com