Vice praises Richard Gutierrez and Dingdong Dantes for their comedy skills in their movie 'Fantastica'

Published 2:00 PM, December 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Vice Ganda is no stranger to the hardships of showbiz and it's one of the things he talked about with Edward Barber during the shooting of the movie Fantastica.

In an interview with reporters at the movie's press conference on Tuesday, December 4, Vice said that he sensed that Edward was sad and decided to talk to him. During the press conference, Vice told the audience that Edward opened up about how the sudden success and fame he's got after his stint on Pinoy Big Brother last year.

"Sinabi ko sa kanya (Edward), he has to find the purpose of what he’s doing. Kasi sabi niya na parang… naguguluhan siya eh kung ito ba yung gusto…Tinanong ko kung going to PBB, ano ba gusto niya. May gusto daw siyang profession. Sabi ko kung gusto mo yung profession na iyon, bakit gusto mo iyon? Para makaipon din ako, for my family, para mabigay ko yung gusto ko para sa pamilya ko, sa sarili ko, kung ano yung deserve ko at magawa ko pa yung iba kong mga plano.

(I told him that he has to find the purpose of what he's doing. Because he said he wasn't sure if this was what he wanted. I asked him: Going to PBB, what did you want? He said he wanted a profession. I asked: If you wanted that profession, why? He said he wanted to save money for his family, to give them what they want, to get what I want, what I deserve, so I could fulfill my other plans.)

"Sabi ko eh kung ganun, isipin mo na ito ay malaking oportunidad para sa iyo na maaring ngayon pa lang eh magawa mo at maibigay mo sa pamilya mo." (I said, if that's the case, then think of this as a huge opportunity for yourself and that as early as now, you can do and give everything you want for your family.)

The Fantastica star said Edward got him worried. "Aware ako of what’s happening around me. Aware ako doon sa mga social issues. Aware ako sa mga pinagdadaanan ng mga kabataan kasi market ko iyon. Pinatatawa ko iyon. Alam ko kung bakit ko sila dapat patawanin. Eh rampant ang depression, stress, suicide. Sa Southeast Asia, isa ang Pilipinas sa pinakamataas ng rate ng suicide. Kaya pag may nakikita ako at nalalaman akong tao na nalulungkot, nininerbyos ako parang kailangan ko gumawa ng paraan to reach out."

(I'm aware of what's happening around me, of the social issues. I know what the youth are going through because that's my market. I try to make them laugh and I know why I need to make them laugh. Depression is rampant – so is stress, suicide. In Southeast Asia, the Philippines is among those with the highest suicide rates. So when I learn about or see a person who is particularly said, I get nervous and think of a way to reach out.)

Vice said he personally knows this since he also tried to end his life when he was just 19 years old. He said that's he's very grateful to have good friends surrounding him.

"I am very blessed because I am surrounded by great people, smart people, intelligent people, and pure hearted people," he said.

Working with Richard Gutierrez and Dingdong Dantes

For this year's Metro Manila Film Festival, Vice teamed up with two of the best dramatic actors from their generation – Dingdong Dantes and Richard Gutierrez. The movie also has 3 love teams in the mix – Edward Barber and Maymay Entrata, Donny Pangilinan and Kisses Delavin, and Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte.

Vice said that this was a first for Richard and Dingdong to do comedy and that they did very well.

Vice said he also tries to help his other friends – Anne Curtis, Coco Martin, and Toni Gonzaga — who have movies in this year's festival through promotions on his shows. Vice said that he and Coco have talked about the possibility of teaming up again next year.

Directed by Barry Gonzalez, Fantastica opens on December 25. – Rappler.com