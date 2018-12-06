Arnel Pineda's rise to fame as the lead singer of the iconic rock band is about to be turned into a full-length movie

MANILA, Philippines – Jon M. Chu and Warner Bros are reportedly working on a feature about the life of Filipino singer Arnel Pineda, who shot to fame as lead singer of American rock band Journey.

According to a Deadline report, Warner Bros is already in negotiations to license original Journey music. The studio has reportedly obtained the rights to Don’t Stop Believing: Everyman’s Journey, a 2012 documentary about Arnel’s rise to fame.

Marty Bowen is set to produce the movie while a writer is still being selected.

Chu said in a statement to Deadline: “The success of Crazy Rich Asians has blown my mind and set me on a path to champion more unique inspirational stories that represent new perspectives from all around the world…. This story in particular has been on my mind since I first read about it years ago. A true fairy tale and triumph of the human spirit. An unlikely hero, an undeniable talent, the power of music and a worldwide stage (literally) has all the ingredients I love about movies. Plus I have been a fan of Journey’s music since I can remember. I am excited to be bringing the audience along on this incredible story with my partners at Warner Bros who have been a leading champion of diverse voices in front and behind the camera.”

The success of Crazy Rich Asians, a rom-com about an Asian-American navigating the intricacies of upper class Asian society, has been hailed as a watershed moment for Asians in Hollywood. It's the first movie since The Joy Luck Club to have a majority Asian cast.

Arnel’s journey is one that’s familiar to Filipinos and inspiring to any audience. He was asked to audition as Journey lead singer after YouTube videos of him singing '70s, '80s, and '90s songs – including those by Journey – were put up on YouTube. – Rappler.com