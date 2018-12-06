'We’re going out as friends,' Maine says

MANILA, Philippines – Maine Mendoza cleared rumors of her "relationship" with actor Arjo Atayde.

Reports of closeness between the two surfaced after they were spotted on numerous ocassions.

In an interview with Pep during the press conference of the movie Jack Em Popoy: The Pulisincredibles on Thursday, December 6, Maine was asked if she was happy with her personal life. She briefly answered yes.

When inquired about her closeness with Arjo, she said: "Friends kami." (We're friends)

Asked if the actor was courting her, Maine said: "Hindi, friends kami. (No we're frends) We’re going out as friends.”

According to Maine, she and Arjo are still getting to know each other.

Maine also said that she's very much happy with everything around her, especially the freedom she has.

"Opo, nagagawa ko na rin yung mga gusto kong gawin bilang tao at bilang artista." (Yes, I can now do things I want to do as person and as an actress.)

Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles opens on December 25.– Rappler.com