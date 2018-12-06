Cheney biopic 'Vice' leads Golden Globe Awards 2019 nominees
LOS ANGELES, USA – Vice, a biopic about Dick Cheney starring Christian Bale as the former US vice president picked up the most Golden Globe nominations on Thursday, December 6, as the race to the Oscars begins.
The 6 nominations for Vice included best comedy film.
The announcements, which came a week before the influential Screen Actors Guild nominations, are the first major bellwether of momentum going into the Academy Awards, which take place in February.
Vice bucked some predictions, earning one more nomination than popular music romance reboot A Star Is Born, but both are now well placed for awards glory.
Tied with Star at 5 nominations were bawdy royal tale The Favourite and offbeat race comedy Green Book.
Right behind them were Spike Lee's BlackkKlansman, the true story of a black police officer who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan with the help of a white partner, and hotly-awaited Disney sequel Mary Poppins Returns.
The Golden Globes will be handed out on January 6 in Beverly Hills.
The list of nominees:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- A Star Is Born
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Crazy Rich Asians
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Vice
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
- Capernaum
- Girl
- Never Look Away
- Roma
- Shoplifters
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Glenn Close, The Wife
- Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
- Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
- Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
- Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
- Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
- Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
- John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
- Olivia Coleman, The Favourite
- Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
- Charlize Theron, Tully
- Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Christian Bale, Vice
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
- Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
- Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
- John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Amy Adams, Vice
- Claire Foy, First Man
- Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Emma Stone, The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Mahershala Ali , Green Book
- Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
- Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
- Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
- Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
- Peter Farrelly, Green Book
- Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
- Adam McKay, Vice
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
- Tony McNamara, Deborah Davis, The Favourite
- Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Adam McKay, Vice
- Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place
- Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
- Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther
- Justin Hurwitz, First Man
- Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- “All the Stars,” Black Panther
- “Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’
- “Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War
- “Revelation,” Boy Erased
- “Shallow,” A Star Is Born
Best Television Series – Drama
- The Americans
- Bodyguard
- Homecoming
- Killing Eve
- Pose
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Barry
- The Good Place
- Kidding
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- The Alienist
- The Assassination of Gianni Versace
- Escape at Dannemora
- Sharp Objects
- A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
- Connie Britton, Dirty John
- Laura Dern, The Tale
- Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
- Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
- Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
- Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
- Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Julia Roberts, Homecoming
- Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Stephan James, Homecoming
- Richard Madden, Bodyguard
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Kristen Bell, The Good Place
- Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
- Alison Brie, GLOW
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
- Jim Carrey, Kidding
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
- Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
- Yvonne Strahovski , The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
- Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
- Henry Winkler, Barry
– Rappler.com