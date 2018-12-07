'There's a saying that the show must go on no matter what,' the actor says

Published 2:20 PM, December 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tirso Cruz III on Thursday, December 6, shared how he has been coping with the tragedy in his family, following the death of his eldest son Teejay on November 22.

In a media interview for the Metro Manila Film Festival Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles on Thursday, December 6, the actor said life must go on for him and his family.

"I'm fine. I'm coping with the situation and life. Sabi nga nila, 'yung mga taga-showbiz, alam nila pinagdaanan nila (as they say, people from showbiz know this as they go through it.) There's a saying that the show must go on no matter what," he said in response to questions.

"Yung personal will come later and alam ko naman na ang mga Pilipino at likas sa atin 'yon, kapag nalaman nila na kung may pinagdadaanan ang mga tao, nauunawaan nila yon. Of course kami naman bilang mga artista ang unang tungkulin namin ay ibigay ang talento namin at ibigay ang inaasahan ng mga tao," he added.

(The personal will come later and I know that it is inherent among Filipinos to be understanding when they learn that people are going through something. Of course, us actors, our first priority is to share our talent and deliver on the people's expectations.)

The actor said he is thankful to his parents and family for everything he's learned through the tragedy.

"Nagpapasalamat lang din ako sa naituro sa akin ng mga magulang ko at natutunan ko sa kapwa artista ko, gaya nga ng kung may pinagdadaanan kang mabigat, sarilinin mo muna. Paglingkuran mo muna yung pinagkakautangan mo ng utang na loob mo sa trabaho mo, sa tungkulin mo. Of course hindi naman siya second place, then 'yung personal mo saka maa-attend-an after work," he said.

(I am thankful for what my parents and my co-actors taught me, that if you're going through something serious, keep it to yourself first. Serve those who you owe a debt of gratitude with your work. Of course it's not second place but you attend to the personal side after work.)

Teejay, who appeared on the show Ang TV in the '90s and a few films died at the age of 37, following a battle with cancer. He also founded a foundation called Spike for Hope,a volleyball tournament that raises funds for children with severe illnesses.

Tirso is currently promoting Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles, which opens on December 25.– Rappler.com