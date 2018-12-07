Eraserheads to release 'Ultraelectromagneticpop!' album on vinyl
MANILA, Philippines – Iconic OPM band Eraserheads is leaving fans with a smile after former vocalist and lead guitarist Ely Buendia on Friday, December 7, shared some news about their remastered debut album, Ultraelectromagneticpop!
The '90s album is now being released as a 180g vinyl record for the very first time, and will only be limited to 2,500 copies.
Offshore Music and Sony Music Philippines is proud to bring you, for the first time ever, Ultraelectromagneticpop! on 180g vinyl. Mastered by Bernie Grundman in all its analog glory. Limited to only 2,500 copies, expect it to ship early next year. Enough time to set up your hi-fi, if you haven’t already. Stay tuned for more details on Offshore and Sony’s social media. In the meantime, have you heard the difference on Spotify yet?
Ultraelectromagneticpop!: The 25th Anniversary Remastered Edition, a collaboration of Offshore Music and Sony Music Philippines, will be ready for shipping to hardcore Eheads fans early 2019. The album has been remastered by Grammy award-winning Bernie Grundman.
#Eheads fans! For the first time ever, the epic debut album of the #Eraserheads is coming on VINYL! Only 2,500 specially numbered copies of ‘Ultraelectromagneticpop!: The 25th Anniversary Remastered Edition’ will be released in early 2019! Stay tuned for more details on how you can get it. Meanwhile, get your Eheads fix by following them on Spotify. #Ultra25
Further details will be released on the social media accounts of Offshore Music and Sony Music Philippines.
Are you already waiting to get your hands on this? – Rappler.com