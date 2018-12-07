The 25th anniversary remastered edition of the band's debut album will only have 2,500 copies to sell

Published 12:46 PM, December 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Iconic OPM band Eraserheads is leaving fans with a smile after former vocalist and lead guitarist Ely Buendia on Friday, December 7, shared some news about their remastered debut album, Ultraelectromagneticpop!

The '90s album is now being released as a 180g vinyl record for the very first time, and will only be limited to 2,500 copies.

Ultraelectromagneticpop!: The 25th Anniversary Remastered Edition, a collaboration of Offshore Music and Sony Music Philippines, will be ready for shipping to hardcore Eheads fans early 2019. The album has been remastered by Grammy award-winning Bernie Grundman.

Further details will be released on the social media accounts of Offshore Music and Sony Music Philippines.

Are you already waiting to get your hands on this? – Rappler.com