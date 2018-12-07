And it's going international through a partnership between ABS-CBN Films and Singapore-based Cre8 Productions

Published 2:20 PM, December 07, 2018

SINGAPORE – ABS-CBN Films (Star Cinema) will be collaborating with a Singapore-based production company to create a new Magic Temple movie.

Magic Temple is an iconic '90s fantasy adventure movie that captured the imagination of a generation of young Filipinos. ABS-CBN Films said the coming movie will be a "combination of the old and new."

"One of the movies [we will be working on with Cre8] is Magic Temple. It's something we are working on right now and are really excited about," ABS-CBN Films managing director Olivia Lamasan told media on the sidelines of the Singapore Media Festival on Wednesday, December 5.

They have yet to pick a cast or crew for the film, which is set to begin pre-production by 2019.

"We just realized that the young generation before, the reason why they started watching movies was because of Magic Temple. We want to give it to the new generation," said ABS-CBN Films executive advisor to cinema Malou Santos.

The remake, slated for filming by early 2020, is part of a 6-picture deal between the Philippine entertainment giant and Singapore-based Cre8. In a memorandum of understanding signed on the sidelines of the Asia TV Forum in Singapore, the two companies agreed to produce a total of 6 movies within 5 years.

This also means that the new Magic Temple film will be done with an international release in mind. Santos said Magic Temple has the potential to cut across cultures.

Released in 1996, the original Magic Temple film told the story of 3 boys on a quest where they encounter both evil forces and friendly magical forces. The Peque Gallaga movie reaped awards at the Metro Manila Film Festival in 1996.

ABS-CBN Films and Cre8's first joint venture, Mikhail Red's Eerie, premiered in Singapore during the Singapore Film Festival and will start showing in Philippine cinemas by January 30, 2019. – Rappler.com