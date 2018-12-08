Lea is set to play the role of Mrs Lovett

MANILA, Philippines – Broadway star Lea Salonga will take on the role of Mrs Lovett in Atlantis' production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in 2019.

The production company confirmed Lea's participation on their Facebook page on Saturday, December 8.

"All good things come to those who can wait. We are proud to announce that Tony and Olivier Award-winning actress LEA SALONGA is set to star in SWEENEY TODD as Mrs Lovett!" it announced.

On Twitter, Lea wrote: "The cat’s out of the bag!!! I can’t wait to start working on this!!! To say that I’m excited is an understatement!!! Woooooot!!!"

The cat’s out of the bag!!! I can’t wait to start working on this!!! To say that I’m excited is an understatement!!! Woooooot!!! #AtlantisTwenty #SweeneyToddMNL #AttendTheTale #MrsLovett https://t.co/h8NZVoomID — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) December 7, 2018

Lea will join singer Jett Pangan, who was earlier announced to play the role of Sweeney Todd.

Based on music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will run at The Theater at Solaire in October 2019 as part of Atlantis' 20th anniversary offering. – Rappler.com