The concert on December 7 had to be cut short due to the 'unsafe behavior' of some members of the audience

Published 11:40 AM, December 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Coca-Cola Philippines announced on Saturday, December 8, that it has reset its Coke Studio Christmas Concert to early next year for safety reasons.

Coca-Cola Philippines made the announcement a day after it cut short the concert held on Friday, December 7, after the display of "unsafe behavior" of some members of the audience at the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds.

"The Coke Studio Concert organizers, Philippine National Police, the City of Pasay, and SM Mall of Asia decided to reschedule the Coke Studio Christmas Concert to early next year to prioritize the public’s safety," it said in a statement.

"The safety of everyone is of utmost importance to us. The unsafe behavior of portions of an estimated 15,000 spectators such as pushing, jumping on the barricades and throwing bottles, threatened the safety of the rest of the concert-goers, despite numerous reminders from authorities present," the company added.

The company promised a "bigger, better, Coke Studio concert for everyone" that can accommodate more people.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. Rest assured that we will continue to coordinate with the relevant parties to further tighten control measures in our next events," it said.

The Coke Studio Christmas Concert's line-up includes Filipino-American KPop idol Kriesha Chu, and local artists December Avenue, IV of Spades, Khalil Ramos, Quest, Moira dela Torre, Juan Miguel Severo, and others. – Rappler.com