...and she's as glowing as ever

Published 9:11 PM, December 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Ellen Adarna has been living a decidedly less public life recently – turning social media accuonts private and taking a hiatus from showbiz. But for long-time friend Beauty Gonzalez, the Cebuana stunner seems to have made an exception.

Beauty posted a rare photo of them together on Instagram, Monday, December 10. She captioned the photo: "Hey stranger!"

In an Instagram story, Beauty shared a picture of a baby's feet and tagged Ellen's private Instagram account. It was reported that the actress and fellow actor John Lloyd Cruz welcomed a son in June 2018.

Both Ellen and John Lloyd have kept a low profile. (READ: #Couplegoals: The low-key relationship of John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna)

John Lloyd announced in October 2017 that he was taking an indefinite leave from showbiz. He made a rare statement in June 2018 to criticize the Inquirer for "fake news" about Ellen. – Rappler.com