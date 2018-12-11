The pop-rock band will be paying their Manila-based fans a fourth visit

Published 10:27 AM, December 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Get ready to sing and bop along to the your favorite pop-rock band’s catchy tunes because The 1975 is set to perform live in Manila next year.

The English indie pop-rock group hailing from Manchester is returning to the Philippines a fourth time for their 2019 Asian tour for their newest album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships. The Manila gig will be held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on September 11, 2019.

Tickets will be available starting Friday, December 14 via SM Tickets outlets or the SM Tickets website. Prices have not been announced.

Other stops on their 2019 Asian tour include Seoul, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Singapore.

The 1975 first set foot on Philippine shores in 2014 for a set of mall shows. They returned a second time for a bigger Mall of Asia Arena show in 2015, then a third time the next year for the music festival In The Mix.

The 1975, comprised of Matt Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald, and George Daniel, is best known for their hit songs, "Somebody Else,” “The Sound,” “Chocolate,” “Girls”, “Robbers," and many others. They have three studio albums to date. – Rappler.com