Published 12:26 PM, December 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Guess who's been spotted taking a break from under the sea, and turning up on our shores? The King of Atlantis himself: Aquaman!

Jason Momoa, who plays the iconic DC superhero, is in Manila for the Asian premiere of the movie. Amber Heard, who plays Mera, and writer-director James Wan, will also be present during tonight's fan event at SM Mall of Asia.

Thankfully, his Atlantean passport seems to be valid. Check him out in the flesh – as he goes through immigration – according to this Facebook post by Filbar's:

